Overcast 63°

SHARE

Intruder Alert: Yale Student Awakes To Find Man In Apartment In New Haven

Police have increased patrols at Yale University after a graduate student awoke to find a man inside their apartment.

The area of the break-in.
The area of the break-in. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell said the incident took place around 3:40 a.m., on Tuesday, June 20 on Mansfield Street in New Haven.

No weapons were displayed, and no injuries were reported. Campbell said.

Yale Police have increased patrols in the area, he added.

Yale Public Safety sent out an alert to inform the Yale community of the break-in.

On Tuesday, May 9, a graduate student was sexually assaulted at gunpoint at her home on Elm Street.

In response to the break-in, the Yale Police Department offered safety tips including locking doors and windows when leaving or sleeping and keeping the entrance well-lit.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or send an anonymous text tip through our LiveSafe app. 

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE