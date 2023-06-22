Intruder Alert: Yale Student Awakes To Find Man In Apartment In New Haven

Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell said the incident took place around 3:40 a.m., on Tuesday, June 20 on Mansfield Street in New Haven.

No weapons were displayed, and no injuries were reported. Campbell said.

Yale Police have increased patrols in the area, he added.

Yale Public Safety sent out an alert to inform the Yale community of the break-in.

On Tuesday, May 9, a graduate student was sexually assaulted at gunpoint at her home on Elm Street.

In response to the break-in, the Yale Police Department offered safety tips including locking doors and windows when leaving or sleeping and keeping the entrance well-lit.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or send an anonymous text tip through our LiveSafe app.

