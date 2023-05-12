Yale Student Sexually Assaulted At Gunpoint, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County around 2 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, on the 300 block of Elm Street in New Haven.

Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell said a graduate student was asleep in their residence when they awoke to an unknown male pointing a gun at them.

The man sexually assaulted them and fled the residence, the chief said.

The survivor was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

New Haven Police are investigating, and Yale Police have increased patrols in the area and are assisting the New Haven Police to identify the individual responsible, Campbell said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the New Haven Police at 203-946-6316, or the Yale Police at 203-432-4400.

You may also send an anonymous text tip through the LiveSafe app which can be found here. Any information could be valuable.

