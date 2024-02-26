IDs Released Of 4 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On I-95 Stretch In West Haven

It happened at around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 in New Haven County on the southbound side when a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in West Haven, Connecticut State Police said.

The pickup truck then crashed into a Nissan Altima while in the left lane.

Following impact, the Silverado entered the center lane and collided with a southbound Nissan Sentra.

The operator of the Chevrolet Silverado and the three occupants of the Nissan Altima sustained fatal injuries, state police said.

The four have been identified as:

Kyle Bulkley, age 26, of the city of New Haven, the driver of the Silverado;

New Haven County resident Huseim Alili, age 25, of the town of Wolcott, the driver of the Altima;

Fairfield County resident Jolie Lubin, age 23, of the town of Trumbull, a passenger in the Altima;

Fairfield County resident Samantha Birchard, age 22, of the city of Norwalk, also a passenger in the Altima.

The two occupants of the Sentra -- a 42-year-old Long Island man who resides in Dix Hills and a 39-year-old woman also from Dix Hills -- sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

All lanes of I-95 were shut down for several hours following the collision.

The State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene to assist with collision reconstruction.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Trooper Nicolas Falstoe #849 at 203-696-2500 or by email at nicolas.falstoe@ct.gov.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

