4 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On I-95 Stretch In West Haven

It happened at around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 in New Haven County on the southbound side when a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in West Haven, Connecticut State Police said.

The pickup truck then crashed into a Nissan Altima while in the left lane.

Following impact, the Silverado entered the center lane and collided with a southbound Nissan Sentra.

The operator of the Chevrolet Silverado and the three occupants of the Nissan Altima sustained fatal injuries, state police said.

The two occupants of the Nissan Sentra sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

The identities of those killed have not yet been released as next-of-kin notifications are pending for multiple involved parties.

All lanes of I-95 were shut down for several hours following the collision.

The State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene to assist with collision reconstruction.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Trooper Nicolas Falstoe #849 at (203)696-2500 or by email at nicolas.falstoe@ct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

