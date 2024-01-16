Light Freezing Rain Fog/Mist 31°

How Much Snow Did You Get? Here Are Reports From Region For Winter Storm

Here are snowfall reports from the region for the winter storm that swept through the Northeast overnight Monday, Jan. 15 into Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Joe Lombardi
Totals are from the National Weather Service:

Location        Amount        Time/Date      Provider

New York

Westchester County

New Rochelle 1.7 inches 0730 AM 01/16 Public

Peekskill 1.3 inches 0630 AM 01/16 Public

Armonk 1.3 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Peekskill 2.8 NNE 1.0 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

South Salem 0.8 inches 0715 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Nassau County

Levittown 3.0 inches 0805 AM 01/16 Public

Manhasset Hills 2.0 inches 0600 AM 01/16 Cocorahs

Herricks 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Farmingdale 2.0 inches 0720 AM 01/16 Public

Oyster Bay 1.8 inches 0600 AM 01/16 Law Enforcement

Albertson 0.2 SSE 1.7 inches 0730 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

East Meadow 1.7 inches 0750 AM 01/16 NWS Employee

Syosset 1.7 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COOP

Bellmore 1.3 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Suffolk County

Mount Sinai 3.0 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COOP

North Babylon 2.5 inches 0650 AM 01/16 Public

Center Moriches 2.5 inches 0715 AM 01/16 NWS Employee

Commack 2.4 inches 0905 AM 01/16 Public

East Hampton 2.3 inches 0735 AM 01/16 Public

Setauket-East Seta 2.3 inches 0845 AM 01/16 Public

Centerport 2.2 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COOP

Upton 2.1 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COOP

Sayville 2.1 inches 0700 AM 01/16 NWS Employee

Islip Airport 2.1 inches 0700 AM 01/16 Official NWS Obs

Ridge 1.5 SE 2.0 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Bay Shore 2.0 inches 0630 AM 01/16 NWS Employee

Centerport 1.1 SE 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Stony Brook 2.0 inches 0800 AM 01/16 NWS Employee

Nesconset 2.0 inches 0824 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Centereach 2.0 inches 0900 AM 01/16 NWS Employee

Riverhead 1.9 inches 0800 AM 01/16 Cocorahs

Centereach 1.8 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Sayville 1.7 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Center Moriches 1.6 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Bay Shore 1.6 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Deer Park 1.0 NE 1.5 inches 0520 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Copiague 1.5 inches 0911 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter

Ridge 0.5 inches 1159 PM 01/15 COCORAHS

Manhattan

Central Park 1.4 inches 0700 AM 01/16 Official NWS Obs

Brooklyn

Midwood 1.7 inches 0715 AM 01/16 Broadcast Media

Bay Ridge 1.3 inches 0730 AM 01/16 Public

Queens 

Whitestone 2.2 inches 0630 AM 01/16 Public

Howard Beach 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Little Neck 0.3 SE 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

1 S Elmhurst 1.8 inches 0905 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter

NYC/JFK 1.7 inches 0700 AM 01/16 Official NWS Obs

NYC/La Guardia 1.6 inches 0700 AM 01/16 Official NWS Obs

Staten Island

Westerleigh 1.8 inches 0830 AM 01/16 Public

Orange County

0.8 N Port Jervis 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COOP

4 SSE Chester 1.6 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Greenwood Lake 1.5 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Port Jervis 1.4 inches 0630 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Warwick 1.3 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Cornwall On Hudson 1.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Putnam County

Cold Spring 0.8 inches 0705 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Nelsonville 0.3 S 0.8 inches 0730 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Rockland County

Spring Valley 1.7 SSW 1.5 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Stony Point 1.4 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Bridgeport Airport 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 Official NWS Obs

Weston 1.8 inches 0830 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter

Shelton 1.6 inches 1010 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter

New Canaan 1.2 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Shelton 1.1 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Stratford 1.0 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Norwalk 1.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Stamford 1.0 S 1.0 inches 0730 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Stratford 1.0 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Sandy Hook 1.0 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Ridgefield 2.4 NNE 0.9 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Ridgefield 0.8 inches 0630 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Bethel 0.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Brookfield 0.7 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Monroe 0.5 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Hartford County

Suffield 2.0 inches 1010 AM 01/16 Amateur Radio

Rocky Hill 1.5 inches 1052 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter

Granby 1.0 inches 1000 AM 01/16 Amateur Radio

1 NNE Wethersfield 1.0 inches 1020 AM 01/16 NWS Employee

1 SSE New Britain 0.8 inches 0800 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter

1 ENE East Hartford 0.7 inches 0713 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter

West Hartford 0.5 inches 0719 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter

Tolland County

Staffordville 1.5 inches 1033 AM 01/16 Public

Tolland 1.4 inches 1009 AM 01/16 Amateur Radio

1 ESE Storrs 1.0 inches 1000 AM 01/16 Amateur Radio

2 NW Willimantic AP 1.0 inches 1000 AM 01/16 Amateur Radio

Middlesex County

Killingworth 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Westbrook 2.0 inches 0800 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter

Higganum 1.6 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Moodus 0.7 SSW 1.5 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Durham 1.2 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

New Haven County

Madison Center 1.3 N 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Guilford 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COOP

North Haven 1.7 inches 0930 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter

North Haven 1.7 inches 0958 AM 01/16 Public

Milford 1.5 inches 1040 AM 01/16 Public

Waterbury 0.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Seymour 1.2 WSW 0.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Hamden 0.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Naugatuck 0.5 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Meriden 0.5 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Windham County

Killingly 4.0 inches 1125 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter

Plainfield 3.3 inches 1014 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter

Pomfret 2.0 inches 1030 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter

New London County

1 W Jewett City 2.5 inches 0800 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter

Norwich 5.2 SE 2.3 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Preston 2.3 inches 0730 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

East Lyme 0.6 N 2.1 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Norwich 2.0 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

East Lyme 2.0 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Mystic 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

New London 1.8 inches 0655 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Waterford 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Stonington 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Old Lyme 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Mystic 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Pawcatuck 1.8 inches 0730 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

Niantic 1.0 inches 0430 AM 01/16 COCORAHS

