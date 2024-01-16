How Much Snow Did You Get? Here Are Reports From Region For Winter Storm

Totals are from the National Weather Service:
Location Amount Time/Date Provider
New York
Westchester County
New Rochelle 1.7 inches 0730 AM 01/16 Public
Peekskill 1.3 inches 0630 AM 01/16 Public
Armonk 1.3 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Peekskill 2.8 NNE 1.0 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
South Salem 0.8 inches 0715 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Nassau County
Levittown 3.0 inches 0805 AM 01/16 Public
Manhasset Hills 2.0 inches 0600 AM 01/16 Cocorahs
Herricks 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Farmingdale 2.0 inches 0720 AM 01/16 Public
Oyster Bay 1.8 inches 0600 AM 01/16 Law Enforcement
Albertson 0.2 SSE 1.7 inches 0730 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
East Meadow 1.7 inches 0750 AM 01/16 NWS Employee
Syosset 1.7 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COOP
Bellmore 1.3 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Suffolk County
Mount Sinai 3.0 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COOP
North Babylon 2.5 inches 0650 AM 01/16 Public
Center Moriches 2.5 inches 0715 AM 01/16 NWS Employee
Commack 2.4 inches 0905 AM 01/16 Public
East Hampton 2.3 inches 0735 AM 01/16 Public
Setauket-East Seta 2.3 inches 0845 AM 01/16 Public
Centerport 2.2 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COOP
Upton 2.1 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COOP
Sayville 2.1 inches 0700 AM 01/16 NWS Employee
Islip Airport 2.1 inches 0700 AM 01/16 Official NWS Obs
Ridge 1.5 SE 2.0 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Bay Shore 2.0 inches 0630 AM 01/16 NWS Employee
Centerport 1.1 SE 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Stony Brook 2.0 inches 0800 AM 01/16 NWS Employee
Nesconset 2.0 inches 0824 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Centereach 2.0 inches 0900 AM 01/16 NWS Employee
Riverhead 1.9 inches 0800 AM 01/16 Cocorahs
Centereach 1.8 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Sayville 1.7 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Center Moriches 1.6 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Bay Shore 1.6 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Deer Park 1.0 NE 1.5 inches 0520 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Copiague 1.5 inches 0911 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter
Ridge 0.5 inches 1159 PM 01/15 COCORAHS
Manhattan
Central Park 1.4 inches 0700 AM 01/16 Official NWS Obs
Brooklyn
Midwood 1.7 inches 0715 AM 01/16 Broadcast Media
Bay Ridge 1.3 inches 0730 AM 01/16 Public
Queens
Whitestone 2.2 inches 0630 AM 01/16 Public
Howard Beach 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Little Neck 0.3 SE 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
1 S Elmhurst 1.8 inches 0905 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter
NYC/JFK 1.7 inches 0700 AM 01/16 Official NWS Obs
NYC/La Guardia 1.6 inches 0700 AM 01/16 Official NWS Obs
Staten Island
Westerleigh 1.8 inches 0830 AM 01/16 Public
Orange County
0.8 N Port Jervis 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COOP
4 SSE Chester 1.6 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Greenwood Lake 1.5 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Port Jervis 1.4 inches 0630 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Warwick 1.3 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Cornwall On Hudson 1.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Putnam County
Cold Spring 0.8 inches 0705 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Nelsonville 0.3 S 0.8 inches 0730 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Rockland County
Spring Valley 1.7 SSW 1.5 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Stony Point 1.4 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Bridgeport Airport 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 Official NWS Obs
Weston 1.8 inches 0830 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter
Shelton 1.6 inches 1010 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter
New Canaan 1.2 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Shelton 1.1 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Stratford 1.0 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Norwalk 1.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Stamford 1.0 S 1.0 inches 0730 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Stratford 1.0 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Sandy Hook 1.0 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Ridgefield 2.4 NNE 0.9 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Ridgefield 0.8 inches 0630 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Bethel 0.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Brookfield 0.7 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Monroe 0.5 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Hartford County
Suffield 2.0 inches 1010 AM 01/16 Amateur Radio
Rocky Hill 1.5 inches 1052 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter
Granby 1.0 inches 1000 AM 01/16 Amateur Radio
1 NNE Wethersfield 1.0 inches 1020 AM 01/16 NWS Employee
1 SSE New Britain 0.8 inches 0800 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter
1 ENE East Hartford 0.7 inches 0713 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter
West Hartford 0.5 inches 0719 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter
Tolland County
Staffordville 1.5 inches 1033 AM 01/16 Public
Tolland 1.4 inches 1009 AM 01/16 Amateur Radio
1 ESE Storrs 1.0 inches 1000 AM 01/16 Amateur Radio
2 NW Willimantic AP 1.0 inches 1000 AM 01/16 Amateur Radio
Middlesex County
Killingworth 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Westbrook 2.0 inches 0800 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter
Higganum 1.6 inches 0800 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Moodus 0.7 SSW 1.5 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Durham 1.2 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
New Haven County
Madison Center 1.3 N 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Guilford 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COOP
North Haven 1.7 inches 0930 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter
North Haven 1.7 inches 0958 AM 01/16 Public
Milford 1.5 inches 1040 AM 01/16 Public
Waterbury 0.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Seymour 1.2 WSW 0.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Hamden 0.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Naugatuck 0.5 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Meriden 0.5 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Windham County
Killingly 4.0 inches 1125 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter
Plainfield 3.3 inches 1014 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter
Pomfret 2.0 inches 1030 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter
New London County
1 W Jewett City 2.5 inches 0800 AM 01/16 Trained Spotter
Norwich 5.2 SE 2.3 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Preston 2.3 inches 0730 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
East Lyme 0.6 N 2.1 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Norwich 2.0 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
East Lyme 2.0 inches 0600 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Mystic 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
New London 1.8 inches 0655 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Waterford 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Stonington 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Old Lyme 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Mystic 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Pawcatuck 1.8 inches 0730 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Niantic 1.0 inches 0430 AM 01/16 COCORAHS
Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.