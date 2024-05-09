New Haven County resident David Bertuglia, age 47, of Hamden, was charged on Thursday, May 9, for the Wednesday, April 24 incident in Hamden.

According to Lt. Raymond Quinn of the Hamden Police, police responded to the area of Spruce Bank Road around 5 p.m. for a complaint from a person fishing that they had been shot in the arm with what they believed was a BB gun.

The victim told officers he believed the person who shot him had fled in a vehicle.

A short time later, around 6:50 p.m., Hamden officers received a second call from another person who reported being shot multiple times in the area of Ives Street and Spruce Bank Road, Quinn said.

Officers located the victim and found he had been shot several times, including in the face, Quinn said. It was not clear what type of weapon had been used.

Hamden officers located a suspect, who was still on the scene and was holding a rifle. The suspect, identified as Bertuglia, was pointing the gun at his head, threatening to harm himself, Quinn added.

Quinn said officers attempted to talk Bertuglai into surrendering, but instead, he pointed the gun at officers, who then used less lethal force by firing bean bag projectiles and taking Bertuglai into custody.

Bertuglai was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, Quinn said Bertuglia was charged with the following:

Assault/serious physical injury 53a-59

Five counts of assault/discharge of a firearm

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Reckless endangerment

Interfering with an officer

Disorderly conduct.

Bertuglia was held on a $500,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.