Guilford Man Killed In I-95 Rollover Crash in Branford

New Haven County resident Peter Botarelli, age 77, of Guilford, was killed around 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19, on I-95 in Branford.

According to Connecticut State Police, Botarelli was traveling south on I-95 when he lost control of his 2009 Nissan Xterra 4.0.

The SUV then exited the roadway and struck a traffic control sign and roadside rock wall, state police said.

The collision caused the SUV to roll over and eject Botarelli.

He was the only occupant inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.

Botarelli was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Trooper Ronald Bouzy via email at Ronald.Bouzy@ct.gov.

