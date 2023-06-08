Fatal Hit-Run Crash: 41-Year-Old New Haven Man Left Lying In Roadway As Driver Flees

The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 7 at the intersection of Haven Street and Clay Street.

The victim, identified as Jose Rodriguez, of New Haven, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle north on Haven Street when he was hit by an unknown green sedan that was traveling west on Clay Street toward Haven Street when the crash occurred, said Captain Rose Dell of the New Haven Police.

The driver of the green sedan fled the area immediately after the incident and remains at large, Dell said.

Despite the prompt response of the emergency services, Rodriguez was in critical condition and was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, she added.

"The New Haven Police Department is actively working on this hit-and-run investigation and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the green sedan," the captain said.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to contact police by phone at 203-946-6304 or through the Department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

