The incident occurred in New Haven around 2 a.m., Saturday, March 2 at the Taurus B Cafe in the area of Thompson Street and Division Divison Street.

According to Officer Christian Bruckhart of the New Haven Police, during an investigation, Officer Joshua Hurlburt was able to determine that Walter Casteel, age 34, and Demont Simuel, age 31, both of New Haven were involved in an argument at the Taurus B Cafe with another group of people.

Following the argument, Casteel fired a gun at the other group. Arrest warrants were issued for both men but police could not locate either man that night, Bruckhart said.

On Wednesday, March 6, Simuel was taken into custody with Officer Eileen Marano of Adult Probation. He was charged with:

Criminal attempt

Two counts of reckless endangerment

Breach of peace

Inciting Injury to a person or property.

On Thursday, March 7, detectives determined that Casteel was inside a residence on Judson Avenue in the area of Mead Street. With assistance from the New Haven SWAT team, he was taken into custody without incident after attempting to hide in the basement, Bruckhart said.

He was charged with:

Criminal attempt at assault

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Two counts of reckless endangerment

Criminal possession of a firearm

Both men were assigned a $500,000 bond.

