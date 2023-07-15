Mostly Cloudy 79°

Branford Pediatrician Sexually Assaults 20-Year-Old Female Patient During Medical Exam: Police

A New Haven County pediatrician faces charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old female patient during a medical examination, police said. 

The assault happened at Branford Pediatrics at 784 East Main St., police said.
Ben Crnic
Michael Sheehan, a pediatrician at Branford Pediatric & Adolescents at 784 East Main St., was arrested on Friday, July 14 following an investigation by Branford Police into a sexual assault incident, the department announced. 

According to authorities, during the incident, which happened in late June 2023, Sheehan sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman during a scheduled medical exam. 

Sheehan, who has worked at the practice since July 1, 2008, and worked in both the Clinton and Branford offices, has since been charged with second-degree sexual assault. 

After posting a $100,000 bond, Sheehan was released from police custody. He will appear in New Haven court on Tuesday, Aug. 1. 

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact Sergeant Clerkin at mclerkin@branfordpolice.com or submit anonymous tips to 203-315-3909.

