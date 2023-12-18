Overcast 52°

SHARE

22-Year-Old Man Found Shot Dead In Waterbury

Police in Connecticut are searching for a suspect after a 22-year-old man was found shot to death on a roadway.

<p>The area where the 22-year-old man was found shot dead in the roadway.&nbsp;</p>

The area where the 22-year-old man was found shot dead in the roadway. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in New Haven County on Sunday, Dec. 17 around 4:30 p.m. in Waterbury outside on Kenyon Street.

When officers arrived, the unidentified victim was unresponsive and transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he later died, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating this incident. 

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE