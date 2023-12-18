22-Year-Old Man Found Shot Dead In Waterbury

The incident took place in New Haven County on Sunday, Dec. 17 around 4:30 p.m. in Waterbury outside on Kenyon Street.

When officers arrived, the unidentified victim was unresponsive and transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he later died, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

