16-Year-Old New Haven Boy Shot To Death While Playing Basketball With Friends

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m., Monday, May 29 on Shelton Avenue in New Haven.

New Haven officers responded to a report of the shooting and located Mark Mulongo, of New Haven suffering a gunshot wound, said Capt. Rose Dell, of the New Haven Police. Dell added that it was not confirmed he was playing basketball.

Mulongo, a Hillhouse High School student, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment but died from his injuries, Dell said

The police department has launched an investigation into the incident and detectives have been searching for evidence and witnesses.

The police are urging members of the public to come forward with any information they may have about the incident, Dell said.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of young life,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led to this tragedy. We are asking anyone who may have information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help us bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

