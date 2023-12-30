Reward Offered In Violent Attack On Elderly Naugatuck Man

The attack took place in New Haven County around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 on Conrad Street (Oak Terrace) in Naugatuck.

According to Naugatuck Police, the suspect, or suspects, entered a home where they violently assaulted an elderly member of the community.

The victim suffered physical injuries and was further victimized by the theft of personal property, the department said.

"We are reaching out to the community for assistance," police said in announcing the $1,500 reward. "Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is urged to come forward. Your help is needed to ensure our community’s safety."

Police said anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem is asked to contact Water-Oak Crime Stoppers at 860-945-9940 or the Naugatuck Police Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.

