Uncooperative, Drunk Woman Hits CT DOT Vehicle, Nabbed In Cromwell: Police

In Middlesex County, Jennifer Ryan, a resident of Coventry in Tolland County, was arrested on Monday, July 24 after she reportedly drove erratically on Route 9 southbound near Exit 27 in Cromwell, according to authorities.

Multiple calls reported that a red Lincoln MKZ, later determined to be driven by Ryan, crashed into a CT DOT vehicle and hit several construction cones in a work zone around 11:30 p.m., Connecticut State Police said.

The people inside the CT DOT vehicle said they were not injured.

When police spoke with Ryan, they noticed the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from her as well as signs that she might be impaired.

She agreed to take field sobriety tests, which she failed.

Ryan was arrested and processed, during which she was uncooperative and asked to be evaluated by EMS, despite being uninjured.

EMS transported her to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Ryan was charged with the following offenses:

Operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs in a construction zone

Failure to drive in proper lane in construction/work zone

Reckless driving in construction/work zone

Following too close resulting in an accident in a construction/work zone

Reckless endangerment

Ryan was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Middletown Superior Court on Friday, Aug. 11.

