Trapped Cow Rescued From Culvert Near Middletown Border After 'Exceptional' Multi-Day Effort

The events leading to the rescue began in Middlesex County on Saturday, Oct. 28, when Middletown resident Chelsea Brookes first spotted the cow and alerted the Middletown Police Department.

Authorities soon identified the cow as Blossom, who had escaped her pasture at a farm on Bartholomew Road in Middletown two months earlier. After her months-long disappearance, Blossom had found herself trapped in a concrete box culvert located in a steep ravine around 100 feet below both lanes of Route 9 near the Middletown and Higganum line, according to the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company.

Blossom had found herself in a particularly tricky spot to reach, as the Bible Rock Brook flowing through the culvert was around eight inches deep at the time and was flowing rapidly.

The first attempt to rescue Blossom was made the next day on Sunday, Oct. 29 by the Durham Animal Response Team. However, the cold water and step terrain proved to be too much for the team.

The next attempt at a rescue was made on Monday, Oct. 30, when crews from the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company, Middletown South Fire District, and the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s Animal Control Unit joined the Durham team in the effort. This time around, first responders were able to get to the culvert, but Blossom's unwillingness to cooperate with her rescuers caused the effort to again be unsuccessful.

Despite these setbacks, first responders refused to give up. The next day, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, a team from the Tufts Veterinary Field Service joined the rescue effort and was able to sedate Blossom with a tranquilizing dart. After she fell asleep, the team worked in the brook to secure her to a flexible sled and then hauled her up the ravine.

Following an evaluation by veterinarians, the only injuries found on Blossom were a few scrapes on her legs. She was then taken to a state-owned barn in Niantic in order to quarantine.

As for what's next for Blossom, the state Department of Agriculture is working with a farm in Killingworth to give her a permanent home, fire officials said.

Middletown South Fire District Captain of Training and Safety AB Turenne commented on the remarkable effort, saying, "This was an exceptional example of how multiple agencies can work together, bring our various expertise to the table, and save a life."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.