Wesleyan University Student-Athlete Dies In Skiing Accident

A junior at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, has died after a ski accident.

Jack Seivwright was studying abroad this semester, the university said in a statement. The accident happened on Sunday, Feb. 12.

"Known on campus as a student-athlete who brought people together, he will be sorely missed by man," Wesleyan's statement said. "We offer our condolences to Jack’s family, friends, and loved ones."

A native of Elmore, Vermont, Seivwright was a member of the soccer team during his freshman year in 2020-21.

“Jack was a ball of energy who loved being active and spending time with his friends," Wesleyan men's soccer coach Geoff Wheeler said. "It is so sad to see his life end so early.”

Details on the accident, including where it occurred, have not yet been released.

