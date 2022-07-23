Man Accused Of Shooting Pellets At Motorist While Driving In Cromwell

A 31-year-old man was charged after police said he shot pellets at a motorist while driving in Connecticut.

Police received a report from a motorist traveling on I-91 northbound in Cromwell at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, who said another motorist had shot orange pellets at them, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the caller told troopers that they'd been struck in the face multiple times, but they were not injured.

A Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles officer found a gray Toyota Prius that matched the caller's description traveling north on I-91 in the Hartford area, police said.

After the officer pulled the Toyota over, troopers responded and saw a facsimile weapon resting on the front passenger seat of the car, authorities said.

State Police said the driver was identified as Kendrick Amaker, of North Haven, and he was arrested on the following charges:

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Second-degree threatening

Reckless endangerment

Third-degree assault

Breach of peace

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Improper use registration

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 22, police said.

