Firefighters Battle House Fire, Ignited Propane Supply, Live Wires All At Once In Clinton

A Connecticut house fire that also ignited a propane supply and knocked down power lines left one person injured.

On Sunday, Jan. 8 around 5:30 a.m., firefighters in Middlesex County were sent to a home in Clinton located in the area of Nod Road and East Shore Drive for a reported house fire, according to the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department.

Once there, firefighters had to contend with the structure fire, the ignited propane supply, and live power wires that had been knocked down onto the ground. A nearby garage was also exposed to the flames.

One person was taken to a nearby clinic to be evaluated for their injuries. No one else was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Departments from Madison, Killingworth. Guilford and Old Saybrook helped out with the response to the fire.

