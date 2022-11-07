Middletown Man Man Convicted Of Slashing Ex-Girlfriend's Throat, Killing Her

A Connecticut man has been found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend by slashing her throat and stabbing her repeatedly.

Middlesex County resident Cornel Myers, age 39, of Middletown, was convicted of murder on Friday, Nov. 4 by a jury in Superior Court, according to Middlesex State’s Attorney Michael Gailor.

According to evidence introduced at the trial, Myers had been in a dating relationship with Danielle Fasciocco, who was 29 years of age at the time of her murder. In the weeks leading up to her death, the victim attempted to end the relationship.

During the last three days of her life, Fasciocco repeatedly told Myers to leave her alone and, ultimately, refused to take his calls or respond to his texts, the State's Office said.

The evidence showed that Myers entered Fasciocco's home in Middletown around 10:20 p.m. on the night of Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and viciously attacked her with a knife. The victim’s throat was slashed and she suffered numerous other cuts and stab wounds.

The case was investigated by the Middletown Police Department with the assistance of the Western District Major Crime Squad of the Connecticut State Police.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

