Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham

Kathy Reakes
A Hamden man was killed in a three-car crash on Route 17 in Durham.
A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle.

The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham.

According to the Connecticut State Police, New Haven County resident Steven Jefferson, of Hamden, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry in the northbound lane when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Kathleen Destefano, of East Haven, head-on in the southbound lane.

After the initial crash, the Nissan spun out in the southbound lane and was then struck by a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by John Luke Talro, of Cromwell, state police said.

Jefferson was located inside the Camry unresponsive and was transported to Middlesex Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Destefano was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for suspected injuries, and Talro was taken to Middlesex Hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

The crash is under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop F at 860-399-2100.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.