New Restaurant Holds Soft Opening In Middletown: 'We're Thrilled To Welcome You'

Middlesex County's Yu's Fusion, located in Middletown at 220 Main St., held a soft opening on Tuesday, Feb. 6, the eatery announced on social media.

The new restaurant opened at the former site of Juicy Cajun Seafood and serves a wide variety of Asian-inspired cuisines. This includes entrees like General Tso's Chicken, sesame chicken, and tofu served with mixed vegetables or Thai basil sauce; plenty of noodle options like Pad Thai, Lo Mein, and fried rice; sushi rolls; classic soups like Miso, hot and sour, and lobster bisque; and Dim Sum.

The eatery, which also includes a sushi bar, also still serves Juicy Cajun Seafood's "famous seafood boils," the owners said.

"We're thrilled to welcome you," the eatery's owners wrote on social media, adding, "Join us for an unforgettable experience."

Those who visit are not required to make a reservation, but it may be a good idea, the owners said.

