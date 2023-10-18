Middletown Bakery To Close Doors: 'We Have Not Grown As Much As We Needed To,' Owner Says

Cake, Batter & Roll, located in Middlesex County at 124 College St. in Middletown, will open for its last day of business on Sunday, Oct. 29, the owner announced on social media.

In the closing announcement, the owner cited a lack of growth as the reason for the closure.

"I have given everything to my business in order to see it succeed," she wrote, adding, "Unfortunately, we have not grown as much as we needed to in order to survive."

The bakery, which sold sandwiches, muffins, cakes, bread rolls, coffee, "Liege Waffles," and more, was a fulfillment of the owner's dream, she wrote on social media.

"Almost 3 years ago I opened Cake, Batter & Roll Bakery and 7 years ago I opened my food truck. That’s 7 years of living my dream," she wrote, adding, "My dream to be my own boss, have creative control, and form relationships with my customers."

During those years, the owner said she developed countless relationships with customers who came in for breakfast and lunch.

"After 3 years, many of you feel like family and friends," she wrote, also continuing, "A HUGE 'Thank You' to every single person who has supported us. You have no idea how much it means and I’ll never forget it."

