Man Nabbed Driving Mercedes 120 MPH On I-95 In Westbrook, Police Say

New York resident Zhicheng Wu, of Flushing, Queens, was stopped in Middlesex County around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20 in the area of Westbrook.

Connecticut State Troopers spotted Wu passing traffic at a high rate and clocked him at speeds of 120 mph in a 65 mph zone, the department said.

Following a brief on-scene investigation, Wu was taken into custody without incident and charged with reckless driving.

Wu was later released on a $500 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, Jan. 5.

