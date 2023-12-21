Fair 36°

Man Nabbed Driving Mercedes 120 MPH On I-95 In Westbrook, Police Say

A 26-year-old man was charged with alleged reckless driving after he was clocked going 120 mph in a Mercedes -Benz on I-95 in Connecticut.

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
New York resident Zhicheng Wu, of Flushing, Queens, was stopped in Middlesex County around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20 in the area of Westbrook.

Connecticut State Troopers spotted Wu passing traffic at a high rate and clocked him at speeds of 120 mph in a 65 mph zone, the department said.

Following a brief on-scene investigation, Wu was taken into custody without incident and charged with reckless driving.

Wu was later released on a $500 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, Jan. 5.

