$100K Lottery Prize Winner: Ticket Sold At Store In Middlesex County

Ben Crnic
The winning ticket was bought at JoJo's Food Mart in Westbrook. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Connecticut Lottery

If you're looking for the best place to buy lottery tickets, one store in Middlesex County may be a good option, as it just sold one that ended up being worth $100,000. 

The top-prize-winning CASH5 ticket was sold in Westbrook on Friday, March 24, and earned an unnamed lottery player $100,000 more than they had the day before, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, March 27.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at JoJo's Food Mart, located at 1309 Boston Post Rd. (US Route 1).

According to Connecticut Lottery, the odds of winning CASH5 are 1 in 72.1. 

