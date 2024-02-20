Known Him? East Haddam Resident Falls Victim To Phone Bail Scam, Police Say

State Police report the latest incident took place in Middlesex County on Friday, Feb. 16 in East Haddam when a resident gave money to an alleged scammer after receiving a call that a family member was in trouble.

According to the complainant, the resident received a phone call indicating that a family member was in custody as a result of their involvement in a motor vehicle accident.

The victim said they were told that a bail bondsman would contact them by phone and arrange to pick up cash in the amount required for their family member’s “bond” at the victim's home.

The victim then received a second phone call, during which the amount of cash that would be required was discussed. The scammer explained to the complainant that someone would arrive at their home to pick up the cash, in person.

About an hour later, a man arrived at the victim's home to pick up the cash. During their interactions at the residence, the victim obtained a photo of the individual, described as a Black man, with short hair, approximately 6-foot-3, estimated to be in his late 20s, carrying a black backpack, state police said.

Shortly after the scammer left with the cash, the victim contacted the family member who had allegedly been taken into custody and the complainant learned they had been the victim of a bail scam.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop K in Colchester at 860-465-5400.

Scams such as these can happen to anyone but often target senior citizens, police said.

Police warn if you receive a phone call from an unfamiliar person who is telling you that a relative is in custody, take steps to contact that relative directly and/or other members of their immediate family who can help you determine if you are being targeted by scammers.

