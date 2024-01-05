A Few Clouds 36°

Fire Station Thief: Police Search For Man Who Burgled Middlefield Department

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man who was caught stealing equipment from a Connecticut fire station.

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Sophie Grieser
The Middlesex County incident occurred on Sunday, Dec. 25 in the town of Middlefield.

At around 9:40 p.m., a man walked into the Middlefield Fire Department’s apparatus bay, located at 406 Jackson Hill Road, using the side door.

A surveillance camera in the department caught the man walking in, and he disappeared behind a fire truck before reappearing and walking out with the stolen property – two lime green Motorola portable radios with the words “Middlefield Fire” etched on the front.

The thief was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and boots.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact Trooper Vaughn, #515, of Troop F at 860-399-2100.  

