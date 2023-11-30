Despondent Woman Ready To Jump From CT Bridge Near Old Saybrook Saved By State Police

The incident occurred on the Baldwin Bridge above the Connecticut River that straddles the towns of Old Saybrook in Middlesex County and Old Lyme In New London County on Monday, Nov. 27.

On the bridge, troopers located a woman who had climbed from the pedestrian sidewalk over the metal safety fencing and was precariously seated on a 5-inch ledge about 100 feet above the water.

While Sgt. Matthew Belz talked calmly to build a rapport with the distressed woman, Sgt. Ashley Harkins swiftly climbed over the safety fence, putting herself in a perilous position on the narrow ledge above the chilly, flowing river.

Moving with agility, Sgt. Harkins shifted into place behind the woman and placed both arms around her, securing her own hands to the safety fence and essentially securing the woman to the bridge with her body.

Both sergeants talked the distressed woman into moving her hands to the fencing and then climbing onto the legs of Sgt. Harkins so that responding troopers on the sidewalk could pull her to safety back over the fence and into an awaiting ambulance for immediate treatment.

"We applaud the quick, decisive actions of Sgt. Harkins and Sgt. Belz for saving the life of the female," the department said.

DEEP Colonel Chris Lewis and State Troopers from Troop F also assisted on the scene.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call 988 for immediate help, 24/7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.