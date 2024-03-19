Clocked at 105 MPH, Middlesex County Man Attempts To Elude State Police, Cops Say

The incident took place in Middlesex and Hartford counties on Wednesday, March 13 on Route 66.

According to Connecticut State Police, Middlesex County resident Joshua Secore, 27, of East Hampton, was spotted by a trooper in Hartford County in a GMC K2500 pickup truck on Route 66 in Marlborough traveling at a high rate of speed, toward East Hampton.

The trooper said that as the truck approached vehicles traveling ahead of it, the operator maneuvered into the opposing lane to pass while being clocked at 105 mph.

The trooper then attempted a traffic stop after Secore allegedly reached speeds above 115 mph and was passing another vehicle by entering the opposing lane of travel, at the crest of a hill, in a curved section of the roadway, creating a risk of serious physical injury to themself and others, state police said.

As the trooper caught up to the GMC, it abruptly turned into a residential driveway, state police said. The troopers, believing the Secore was about the run, took him into custody without incident.

State police said during an investigation, Secore admitted that he was aware that the trooper was about to initiate a traffic stop and that he purposefully accelerated and entered a driveway in an attempt to elude the trooper.

Secore was charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Interfering with an officer

Reckless Operation of a motor vehicle.

He was later released on a $5000 non-surety bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.