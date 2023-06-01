Beloved Middletown Restaurant To Close: Here's Last Day Customers Can Visit

Middlesex County's Lan Chi's Vietnamese Restaurant, located in Middletown at 505 Main St. (Route 66), will open for its last day in business on Saturday, June 3 after serving customers for more than 10 years, the restaurant's owner announced on social media.

The owner cited "family concerns" as the reason for closing.

"I’m forever grateful for the love, the support, and the friendship of all my supportive customers, many of whom are now my dearest friends," the owner wrote in her announcement on Facebook, calling the decade an "incredible journey."

In the comments section of the owner's announcement, many former visitors lamented the eatery's closing and reflected on the good times they shared there.

"I'm really going to miss you guys, it was always a pleasure dining at your amazing restaurant," wrote Rich B., who added that the food was always "spectacular."

Bang L. of Pomfret also expressed sadness at the news, commenting, "So thankful for all the memories, and fantastic food over the years... Wishing you the best for you and yours on your next adventure!!!!"

Those interested in stopping by before the restaurant closes will be able to try both a lunch and dinner menu filled with traditional Vietnamese cuisines like spring rolls, Vietnamese noodle soup, stir-fry, and salads.

As the owner prepares to permanently close shop, she offered thanks to those who made the restaurant possible.

"I’m forever grateful for all of you had been part of my life during the past 10 years. I’ll miss you all dearly and will treasure all the wonderful memories we shared," she wrote.

