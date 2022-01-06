Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice
Litchfield Daily Voice

Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Disruptive Storm Taking Aim On Region

Joe Lombardi
The latest projected snowfall totals.
The latest projected snowfall totals. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at areas (in darkest blue) where the heaviest snow is expected.
A look at areas (in darkest blue) where the heaviest snow is expected. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at arrival times for the storm Thursday night, Jan. 6 into Friday, Jan. 7.
A look at arrival times for the storm Thursday night, Jan. 6 into Friday, Jan. 7. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

New projected snowfall totals have increased for a winter storm that is threatening to make for a potentially hazardous morning commute.

The time frame for the storm is overnight Thursday, Jan. 6, into Friday, Jan. 7.

A general 3 to 5 inches of accumulation is now expected, including in areas as far south as New York City and Long Island, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook Statement released Thursday morning. (First image above.)

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the statement said. "The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute."

"Snowfall rates could range between one-half inch and one inch per hour in any heavy snow bands." the statement said.

"This will be a disruptive storm, and since cold air will be preceding the storm, snow will accumulate on roads as soon as it starts,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 30s before the storm is expected to arrive overnight, sometime around 1 a.m. Friday and continue into mid to late Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Friday to noon Friday.

There's still some uncertainty surrounding the precise track and timing of the storm. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

