Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Weather

Here's When New Round Of Thunderstorms With Damaging Wind Gusts Are Possible

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the storm system.
A look at the storm system. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Isolated, severe thunderstorms with dangerous winds are possible throughout the region.

The highest likely time frame for the storms on Monday, July 13 is in the afternoon.

"Localized damaging wind gusts and flash flooding are the main threats with these storms," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued on Monday morning.

Monday will be partly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

Tuesday, July 14 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.