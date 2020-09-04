COVID-19: CT HS Football Canceled For Fall Due To Pandemic Concerns

High school student-athletes in Connecticut will not be hitting the gridiron this fall as the football season has officially been canceled.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced this week that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and chance of spreading the virus during full-contact football drills, the fall season has been canceled.

The CIAC decision came after the governing body received a long-awaited report from the state Department of Public Health this week that made the recommendation that football poses too great a risk for potential spread of COVID-19.

"Without DPH support, the CIAC cannot move forward with a full-contact season as it would place superintendents and boards of education in the impossible position of acting against the recommendation of a state agency," CIAC officials announced.

“The CIAC, in alignment with DPH guidance, will now work with its dedicated athletic directors and football coaches to provide football players with the best low and moderate risk experiences possible.”

Other fall sports, including volleyball, will move forward, under the guidance of the Department of Health, including mandatory face coverings during games and practices.

The soccer, field hockey, cross country, and swimming seasons are expected to move forward with practices beginning on Monday, Sept. 21, and games kicking off on Monday, Oct. 1.

“Based on DPH’s September 3 letter, and in collaboration with its medical experts, the CIAC believes the modification of wearing masks mitigates the risk expressed by DPH and provides a safe indoor environment for the sport of volleyball.

“The CIAC is obligated to provide its student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and superintendents with a clear direction on football activities that aligns with (Department of Public Health) recommendations.”

