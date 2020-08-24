COVID-19: CIAC Now Decides Fall Sports Conditioning Can Restart

Student-athletes have been given the green light by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference to resume their conditioning programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, the CIAC announced that beginning on Monday, Aug. 24, schools can return to conditioning activities that were being conducted since early July.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, schools may also begin non-contact sport-specific skill work.

“Both conditioning and skill work are to take part in small cohorts in adherence with guidance from the National Federation of State High School Associations and the DPH,” the CIAC Board of Control announced. “Conducting conditioning and sport-specific skill work as non-contact and in small cohorts is classified as low risk regardless of the sport.”

Last week, the CIAC pressed the pause button on conditioning programs prior to meeting with the Department of Health.

According to the Department of Health, any moderate or high-risk sports, including football and volleyball, should be postponed until the spring, though the CIAC previously put the decision in the hands of each school district.

The Board of Control also announced that any fall sport that is forced to be canceled due to COVID-19 will not be played at a later time during the 2020-2021 school year.

“The CIAC will work this week to finalize the timeline of full team activities and contest play,” officials announced. “As it has done through this entire process, the board will continue to monitor the situation and the plan will remain fluid.”

