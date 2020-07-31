Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Schools

COVID-19: UConn Releases New Guidelines For Fall Semester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
President Thomas Katsouleas shares a message regarding UConn's plans to resume in-person classes.
President Thomas Katsouleas shares a message regarding UConn's plans to resume in-person classes. Video Credit: UConn
UConn has set its guidelines for the fall semester. Photo Credit: File

UConn has painted a picture of what campus life will look like when students return to school in the fall amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

UConn President Thomas Katsouleas has provided guidance for students and staff that will allow students to get back to class, though there will be social distancing and other restrictions in place.  

“Our goal is to provide the highest-quality UConn education and campus experience as possible while also protecting the health of our community,” he said. ‘So returning’ does not mean ‘back to normal.’

“Our draft plans call for an academic semester and campus experience that will be unlike any we have seen previously,” he added. “Successfully coming back and maintaining safety will require the cooperation and flexibility of our entire community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Under the plan, the first day of classes would be Monday, Aug. 31, with a hybrid-learning model that includes both in-person and remote classes. Students will not return following Thanksgiving break and the remainder of the semester, including final exams, will be entirely online.

Dorms will be at 30 percent capacity, and students living in them will be tested immediately upon arriving at the campus. Students will return two weeks earlier this year to allow for a 14-day quarantine before classes kick-off.

They can still leave their dorm rooms and grab food at the cafeteria, but they are expected to stay six feet apart and wear masks.

The capacity of classrooms will be reduced, with social distancing protocols put in place to ensure six feet of separation between people. Face coverings will also be required by all, which will be provided by the university when necessary.

If a student is diagnosed with COVID-19, UConn has special rooms for them set aside to allow for medical isolation and quarantine. Students who violate the school’s COVID-19 protocols will be disciplined and could face getting kicked off-campus.

 “Health screening and monitoring will be continuous and we will reinforce the ‘stay home when ill’ mandate for both employees and students at all times,” Katsouleas said. "We will promote frequent hand washing and/or sanitizers, physical distancing, and regular cleaning and disinfection of campus spaces.

“This is new for all of us. And returning successfully and safely depends on all of us,” Katsouleas continued. “The hallmarks of success will be resiliency, flexibility, understanding, cooperation, and, as always, creativity.

“Fortunately, Huskies have each of these qualities in abundance. I believe there is no challenge we cannot meet and rise above as long as we remember that we are in this together.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.