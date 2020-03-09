Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Schools

COVID-19: More Students Placed In Isolation After Testing Positive At UConn

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A testing site on the UConn campus.
A testing site on the UConn campus. Photo Credit: UConn

More students at the University of Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19 and have joined others in mandated isolation.

Five more students on campus at UConn has tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases since students returned to campus.

According to reports, two of the new positive cases showed symptoms and were already in a medical quarantine, the other three were identified through contact tracing and are being isolated as a precaution.

Officials are still attempting to determine how the students contracted the virus.

On the Storrs campus at UConn, there are currently 62 students being treated for COVID-19, while 32 have been diagnosed, quarantined, and have since recovered. 

A total of 6,772 students have been tested, with a positive infection rate of 1.24 percent.

There are still 183 isolation beds available on campus at Storrs. An additional 18 commuter students have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to return to campus until they’re medically cleared.

Two commuter students at the university’s Stamford campus have also tested positive for the virus, though the school’s Avery Point, Waterbury and Hartford campuses all still have no positive cases.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.