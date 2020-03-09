COVID-19: More Students Placed In Isolation After Testing Positive At UConn

More students at the University of Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19 and have joined others in mandated isolation.

Five more students on campus at UConn has tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases since students returned to campus.

According to reports, two of the new positive cases showed symptoms and were already in a medical quarantine, the other three were identified through contact tracing and are being isolated as a precaution.

Officials are still attempting to determine how the students contracted the virus.

On the Storrs campus at UConn, there are currently 62 students being treated for COVID-19, while 32 have been diagnosed, quarantined, and have since recovered.

A total of 6,772 students have been tested, with a positive infection rate of 1.24 percent.

There are still 183 isolation beds available on campus at Storrs. An additional 18 commuter students have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to return to campus until they’re medically cleared.

Two commuter students at the university’s Stamford campus have also tested positive for the virus, though the school’s Avery Point, Waterbury and Hartford campuses all still have no positive cases.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.