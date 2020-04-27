COVID-19: College Students Suing Schools After Virus Forces Closures

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: 21-Year-Old From Fairfield County Dies From COVID-19
College students are filing class-action lawsuits after being forced off-campus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
College students forced to leave campus due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak are filing lawsuits demanding tuition refunds after classes were forced to be taken online.

With colleges socially distancing and transitioning to e-learning, students have been filing class-action lawsuits alleging that they are still paying high tuition prices for what has become an online education.

The lawsuits claim that students have paid for services they’re no longer receiving, such as face-to-face interaction with professors, access to campus facilities, and hands-on learning, as well as mandatory fees for activities, athletics and wellness programs that they are unable to participate in.

There are currently lawsuits from students at Drexel University, Columbia University, Pace University, Long Island University, Liberty University, and the University of Miami.

“Although (the universities are) still offering some level of academic instruction via online classes, plaintiff and members of the proposed (classes) have been and will be deprived of the benefits of on-campus learning,” said the students in both lawsuits, adding that “the value of any degree issued on the basis of online or pass/fail classes will be diminished.”

