Tong Among State AGs Mobilizing To Stop Trump's 'Unconstitutional, Illegal' USPS Actions

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has become the latest elected official to vow to battle President Donald Trump’s efforts to defund the U.S. Postal Service in advance of the November election.

Stating that the federal government’s efforts to gut the USPS are aimed at hindering voting in the election, Tong announced that he was joining other attorneys general to stop the “unconstitutional and illegal” actions.

“Donald Trump finally admitted what we all knew to be true—he is gutting the U.S. Postal Service in order to block Americans from voting during a raging pandemic,” Tong said. “He knows his polling. He knows his best chance of winning at this point is if people can't vote.

“But we're not going to let him hijack this election,” he continued. “I am actively engaged in discussions with attorneys general across the nation to mount a vigorous legal defense of our postal service and the legitimacy of our election.”

According to Tong, complaints extend past the election, with some seniors not receiving medication, ballots arriving after primaries, child support, rent, disability, and worker’s compensation checks delayed.

On social media, Tong noted that “It's illegal to interfere with the mail. It's illegal to interfere with the postal service. It's illegal to block someone from voting. State AGs are mobilizing to stop the President’s unconstitutional and illegal actions.”

Trump has balked about providing the USPS with a $10 billion infusion from Congress to continue operating, but politicians on both sides of the aisle have been unable to reach an accord.

Last week, the president admitted to holding up a coronavirus stimulus deal over Democrat demands for USPS funding and mail-in voting.

“They need that money to make the Post Office work so it can take all those millions and millions of ballots,” he said. “Without the funding, they can’t have universal mail-in voting because they aren’t equipped to have it,” prompting some elected officials to allege that Trump is “sabotaging” the election.

Tong went on to say that “the election will be fair, transparent, and accurate,” and that his constituents should “vote with confidence (knowing) that your voice will be heard.”

”If you have experienced a mail slow down or problems with mail delivery as a result of Donald Trump's sabotage of the postal service, please report that immediately to my office,” he said. “We need evidence and examples as we build the strongest possible case.”

Anyone with stories about slowed down mail has been asked to send it complaints by emailing attorney.general@ct.gov or submitting it online.

