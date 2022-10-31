Victim Stabbed During Assault At Shopping Plaza Parking Lot In Woodbury

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying three vehicles in an alleged stabbing attack of a man in a plaza shopping lot.

The incident took place in Litchfield County around 5:25 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 in Woodbury at the Woodbury Green South Plaza at 787 Main Street South.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were dispatched for a reported assault. During the course of an investigation, troopers identified a man who participated in the altercation in the parking lot and sustained a suspected stab wound to his upper torso.

The man was transported by paramedics to Waterbury Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. This incident remains under investigation, they added.

The three vehicles involved in the incident area included:

Gray two-door coupe sedan

Red two-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Two-door GMS Sierra pickup truck with a hard top and a sweep attached to the rear bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicles depicted is asked to contact Trooper Pelletier #648, Connecticut State Police Troop L, at 860-626-7900 or david.pelletier2@ct.gov.

