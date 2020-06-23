Motorist Who Crossed Over Into Oncoming Route 7 Traffic Under Influence, Police Say

A driver who allegedly crossed over into two lanes of oncoming traffic was arrested for DUI after being detained by another motorist.

Gregorio Jimenez, 49, of Norwalk, was arrested in Fairfield County on Tuesday, June 16, after Wilton Police received a 911 call about a car driving the wrong way on Route 7 (Danbury Road), Lt. Robert Kluk said.

The 911 caller was able to position his truck in front of Jimenez's vehicle and successfully stopped him north of the intersection of Danbury Road and Ridgefield Road, Kluk said.

The 911 caller took the keys from Jimenez and remained on scene until police arrived.

When police arrived they found Jimenez in the driver's seat of a silver 2007 Nissan Murano with a half-full can of Budweiser in the cupholder, police said.

During the investigation, Jimenez was exhibiting signs of impairment, and field sobriety tests were conducted, which he allegedly could not perform to standard, police said.

Jimenez was arrested for DUI and reckless driving after his blood-alcohol level tested at .2055, or more than twice the legal limit.

He was released after posting a $260 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 30.

