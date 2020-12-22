Man Fleeing Troopers Put K-9 In Headlock, CT State Police Say

A man who put a state police K-9 in a headlock in order to try and escape after taking a vehicle without permission was nabbed by police.

Joseph McCormack, 29, of Ashford in Windham County, was arrested around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, after Connecticut State Police responded to a home in Stafford on a complaint that a vehicle had been taken without permission.

When troopers arrived at the home of the complainant, McCormack was there, but fled from officers, state police said.

A trooper with his K-9 partner Drago began a track of McCormack and followed him for more than a mile where they located him buried in snow and brush in a heavily wooded area.

When ordered to surrender, McCormack attempted to flee on foot again and as the dog caught up to him, he put the dog in a headlock and began to struggle with the dog, state police said.

The dog managed to break free and apprehend the man. He was then arrested by state police.

McCormack was charged with:

Use of drug paraphernalia

Criminal attempt at cruelty to animals

Use of vehicle without permission

Interfering with an officer

He is being held on a $25,000 bond. McCormack was out on bond at the time of the new charges for a myriad of charges, state police added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.