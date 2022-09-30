Harwinton Man Charged With DUI After Serious Watertown Crash, State Police Say

A Connecticut man has been arrested for an alleged DUI after a serious crash seriously injured two pedestrians.

The crash took place in Litchfield County around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on Route 8 in Watertown.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to the area of Route 8 North, to investigate the report of a three-car crash.

An investigation revealed that a 2014 Chevy Traverse driven by Jason Torsiello, age 44, of Harwinton, left the right side of the roadway and struck a parked vehicle on the right shoulder, state police said.

This pushed the parked vehicle into two pedestrians and into a second parked car. Troopers discovered that two pedestrians had sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision, state police added.

Police said that while on the scene, troopers spotted various indicators that Torsiello was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Torsiello was given a field sobriety test, which he failed and he was placed under arrest and charged with:

Assault with a motor vehicle (two counts)

DUI alcohol/drugs

Failure to maintain proper lane

He was held on a $750,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Litchfield and receive free news updates.