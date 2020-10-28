CT State Police Troopers Struck By Wrong-Way, Drunk Drivers In Separate Incidents

Within the course of less than a week, allegedly drunk wrong-way drivers crashed into Connecticut State Police cruisers in separate late-night incidents on major roadways.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, Connecticut State Police troopers received a report of a wrong-way driver on I-84 in the area of exit 23 in Waterbury.

Police said that when troopers attempted to intervene and stop the driver, Prospect resident Sarah Deleon, 34, she instead collided head-on with a cruiser, sending one trooper to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

During the subsequent investigation into the crash, Deleon was suspected to be intoxicated, and she proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Days later, shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ledyard resident Jessica Lynn Clinton, 31, struck a stationary cruiser on I-395 in Norwich that was blocking the right lane while troopers investigated a previous crash.

After striking the police cruiser, Clinton also struck a second vehicle that was traveling in the left lane.

At the time of the crash, the cruiser’s emergency lights were activated as it protected the right lane where tow trucks were in the middle of cleaning up the scene from the previous crash, police noted.

While speaking with Clinton following the crash, police said that troopers detected alcohol on her breath and she admitted to having a few drinks earlier in the night.

Deleon was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, and cited for driving the wrong way. She was released on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Clinton was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, following too closely, failure to reduce speed or move over for an emergency vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with unsafe tires. Clinton was released on $2,500 bond and scheduled to appear in Norwich City Court on Thursday, Nov. 19.

