Body Found In Connecticut River During Search For Missing Boy

In a search for a missing Western Massachusetts boy, police uncovered a body in the Connecticut River.

The body, which has not been identified was discovered on Wednesday, April 14, by the Chicopee Police Department Underwater Response Team during an ongoing search and recovery operation for the missing boy from Chicopee, said the Chicopee Police.

Police said the body was discovered around 11:15 a.m. between the North End Bridge and Memorial Bridge.

The victim was later transported to the Hampden County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Connecticut State Police have been working with Chicopee Police in the search for a missing Aiden Blanchard, 11, who has been missing since Friday, Feb. 5.

Aiden Blanchard Chicopee Police Department

The boy was last seen walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, Mass. He was believed to be headed toward the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River, police said.

Police have not said if the body is connected to the missing boy's case.

