CT State Police Search For 11-Year-Old Who's Been Missing Nearly Two Months

Connecticut State Police have joined in the search for a missing Massachusetts boy who has not been seen in almost two months.

On Friday, April 2, the Massachusetts State Police said the Connecticut State Police, along with Chicopee Police Department Dive Unit are searching for Aiden Blanchard, 11, who was last seen Friday, Feb. 5 around 11:30 a.m. when he was walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, Mass.

He was believed to be headed toward the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River, police said.

Aiden is described as being 5-feet, 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants, Chicopee Police said.

On Friday, the Chicopee Police, along with the Hampden County Sheriff's Office marine unit was on the river continuing their search for the boy, the department said.

"Throughout the course of this ongoing investigation multiples state and local agencies have been working diligently with their attempts in locating Aiden," the department said.

The search has included divers, boats, drones, and helicopters.

If you have any information regarding Aiden please contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.

