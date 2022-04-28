Winery Creates 'Unicorn Slushie' To Raise Money For Family Of Watertown Girl Killed In Accident

A Connecticut winery has created a special new drink in an effort to raise funds for the family of a 4-year-old girl who died over the weekend in an accident involving a farm tractor.

Ellie Kuslis died after she became trapped under a slice seeder that was attached to a tractor on a Litchfield County field, located on Barnes Road in Watertown, on Saturday, April 23, the Watertown Police Department reported.

On Thursday, April 28, Hawk Ridge Winery, located in Watertown, announced it has created a new drink, called the "Unicorn Slushie" to honor Ellie's memory.

"In honor of Ellie Mae Kuslis, a beautiful and energetic young girl taken away from us too soon, we have created a special 'Unicorn Slushie' consisting of Blue Raspberry and Watermelon slush, topped with whipped cream and unicorn dust," the winery said in a Facebook post. "This is a limited time slushie beginning Friday, April 29. All proceeds go to the Kuslis Family."

Since the accident, members of the community have also raised thousands of dollars to support the Kuslis family through a GoFundMe.

