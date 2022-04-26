Thousands Of Dollars Raised For Family Of Girl Killed In Watertown Accident

Members of the community have donated thousands of dollars to support the family of a 4-year-old girl who died in an accident involving a farm tractor in northern Connecticut over the weekend.

Ellie Kuslis died in the incident on a Litchfield County field, located on Barnes Road in Watertown, on Saturday, April 23, the Watertown Police Department reported.

Police said Ellie became trapped under a slice seeder that was attached to a farm tractor. Authorities said the tractor, which was being operated by Ellie's father, was stationary when the incident happened, but the seeder remained engaged.

A GoFundMe set up to support the Kuslis family has received $10,291 of its $30,000 goal as of Tuesday, April 26.

“While nothing can ease the pain this family is going through right now, it is our hope that through the generosity of those lives Ellie has touched and the generosity of our community as a whole, we can provide this family with some kind of relief during this unimaginable time of need,” wrote Kelly Korngiebel-Early, the organizer of the GoFundMe. “We are so grateful for your continued prayers and emotional support for the Kuslis family.”

