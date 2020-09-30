Storm Knocks Out Powers To Thousands In Connecticut

The latest storm to roll through the region left thousands in Connecticut without power overnight.

Wind gusts and rain downed trees, utility poles, and wires overnight, leaving more than 25,000 Connecticut residents in the dark as Eversource and United Illuminating crews worked through the night to restore power to customers.

As of 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Eversource was still reporting that 16,289 of its 1,281,966 customers were still without power, while UI crews were working on 11 reported outages that were impacting 144 customers.

At the peak of the storm, more than 25,000 were without power, with thousands of outages reported.

According to Eversource, the most customers in Connecticut still impacted by the storm on Wednesday include Marlborough (1,542), Madison (1,352), Bethel (992), Danbury (870), Ridgefield (837), Plainfield (839), Brooklyn (798), Windham (525), Killingly (520), Canterbury (600), Vernon (445), and Hartford (305).

