Litchfield Daily Voice
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Postal Supervisor In CT Admits To Stealing Packages

Zak Failla
The U.S. Post Office in Middletown
The U.S. Post Office in Middletown Photo Credit: Google Maps

A former U.S. Postal Service supervisor from Fairfield County is facing jail time after admitting to stealing packages filled with expensive electronics from a Connecticut post office.

Stratford resident Zoheb Deura, 34, pleaded guilty this week in Bridgeport district court to embezzlement of mail by a U.S. Postal Service employee.

Between February and April, U.S. Attorney John Durham said that while still employed as a supervisor at the U.S. Post Office in Middletown, Deura stole numerous packages, including packages containing an Apple computer, PlayStation and Nintendo gaming devices, an iPhone, footwear, and clothes.

Deura remains released and has since resigned from the USPS. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2021, when he will face up to five years in prison.

Litchfield Daily Voice

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

