Nearly 60,000 Pounds Of Chicken Nuggets Recalled Due To Possible Rubber Material

Tens of thousands of frozen chicken nuggets are being recalled due to the possible presence of rubber inside the product.

Texas-based Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation announced that it is recalling approximately 59,800 pounds of fully cooked chicken breast nugget products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The product being recalled was produced on Wednesday, May 6, and includes four-pound plastic bags of “Pilgrim’s Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Nuggets” with a best-by date of May 6, 2021, and a lot code of 0127 printed on the package.

Recalled items also have the establishment number “P-20728” on the packages.

FSIS said that the problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting rubber pieces in the chicken breast nuggets product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products being recalled.

The recall has been classified as Class II by FSIS, which means it is “a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”

