Lamont Signs Bill Establishing Sports, Online Gambling In CT

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has signed legislation that will legalize online gaming and sports wagering.

On Friday, May 27, Lamont made it official a day after the state Senate passed a bill to make gambling legal in Connecticut, signing the bill into law at the State Capitol.

The CT Lottery can also have in-person sports betting at up to 15 licensed facilities including one in Hartford and one in Bridgeport.

The move to legalize gambling comes less than three months after Lamont announced an agreement with the Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe allows both tribes and the Connecticut Lottery Corp. to offer online gaming and sports wagering.

“I just put my signature on legislation establishing a system to legalize sports wagering and online gaming in CT,” Lamont posted online minutes after signing the bill. “We’re on the cusp of providing a modernized gaming experience that positions us for success into the future. Thanks to our tribal partners for their collaboration.”

Now, the administration and the tribes will seek approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the US Department of Interior to amend the state’s deal with the tribes, which will need to happen before online gaming and sports wagering can be offered in the state.

